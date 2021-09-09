Yuma residents recall 9/11 ahead of 20th anniversary

News

As the anniversary for the tragic events comes on Saturday, local residents are taking time to remember what happened - Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Many locals remember where they were the morning of September 11, 2001. 20 years later and those memories still haven’t faded.

Yumans still recall the vivid images that unfolded that fateful day. Many people use this time to recall the events.



However, with such an important anniversary this year, the events are resonating with people a bit more.

One resident, Les Nelson, told KYMA he remembers taking a lot of time before fully understanding the situation.

"I didn’t draw any conclusions at the time, it was so surprising I just needed the time to just think about it and digest it for a while, and it took a couple years after that to really think it through, and come to conclusions about it," Nelson said.

This saturday there will be plenty of events to honor the victims. The full list can be found on our Memorial Activities page.

Tonight at 10 we talk to a former Marine who was stationed at MCAS when the events took place.