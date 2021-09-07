Memorial Activities in the Desert Southwest
Affected nationally, groups prepare to gather locally
DESERT SOUTHWEST (KYMA, KECY) - Almost 20 years ago, Americans experienced September 11th in a way unlike ever before. And though it happened across the country, people in Yuma and Imperial Counties were undoubtedly affected.
Locals from both counties will have many opportunities to participate in memorial services Saturday, September 11.
YUMA COUNTY
Yuma Fire Department
- 4th Annual Memorial Stair Climb
- From 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. at 350 W 16th St.
- Sponsored by the United Yuma Fire Fighters Association (UYFFA)
- Contact Aaron Wonders at aaron.wonders@yumaaz.gov
City of Yuma
- 20th Anniversary 5K Run
- Registration at 6:30 a.m. and scheduled to begin 9:00 am at Fire Station #1, 353 S 3rd Ave.
- Funds to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Charity
- Online Pre-Registration Available Here
9/11 Tunnel to Towers Yuma
- 7th Annual Tunnel to Towers Moving Tribute
- Starts at 7:45 am from Fire Station #3 (508 E 25th St.), ends at Fire Station #1, 353 S 3rd Ave.
- Contact Brandon Case at the “9/11 Tunnel to Towers Yuma” Facebook page
United Yuma Firefighter’s Association
- 20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony
- Scheduled to begin 9 a.m. at E.F. Sanguinetti Fire Station #1, 353 S 3rd Ave.
- 300 block of 3rd Avenue will be closed to traffic for the ceremony
Immaculate Conception Parish Knights of Columbus Council 9378
- Blue Mass celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Mission of Guadalupe Hall, 417 15th Ave.
- Contact Sam Harrison at kc9378yuma@gmail.com
IMPERIAL COUNTY
Imperial Valley 9/11 Committee
- I.V. 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb
- Opening ceremony at 7:45 p.m., scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
- Concrete grandstand steps represent the 110 stories of the World Trade Center
