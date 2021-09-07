Memorial Activities in the Desert Southwest

Affected nationally, groups prepare to gather locally

DESERT SOUTHWEST (KYMA, KECY) - Almost 20 years ago, Americans experienced September 11th in a way unlike ever before. And though it happened across the country, people in Yuma and Imperial Counties were undoubtedly affected.

Locals from both counties will have many opportunities to participate in memorial services Saturday, September 11.

YUMA COUNTY

Yuma Fire Department

4th Annual Memorial Stair Climb

From 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. at 350 W 16th St.

Sponsored by the United Yuma Fire Fighters Association (UYFFA)

Contact Aaron Wonders at aaron.wonders@yumaaz.gov

City of Yuma

20th Anniversary 5K Run

Registration at 6:30 a.m. and scheduled to begin 9:00 am at Fire Station #1, 353 S 3rd Ave.

Funds to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Charity

Online Pre-Registration Available Here

9/11 Tunnel to Towers Yuma

7th Annual Tunnel to Towers Moving Tribute

Starts at 7:45 am from Fire Station #3 (508 E 25th St.), ends at Fire Station #1, 353 S 3rd Ave.

Contact Brandon Case at the “9/11 Tunnel to Towers Yuma” Facebook page

United Yuma Firefighter’s Association

20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony

Scheduled to begin 9 a.m. at E.F. Sanguinetti Fire Station #1, 353 S 3rd Ave.

300 block of 3rd Avenue will be closed to traffic for the ceremony

Immaculate Conception Parish Knights of Columbus Council 9378

Blue Mass celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Mission of Guadalupe Hall, 417 15th Ave.

Contact Sam Harrison at kc9378yuma@gmail.com

IMPERIAL COUNTY

Imperial Valley 9/11 Committee