Double murder suspect faces judge again

News

After the brutal murder of a mother and her child, the suspect will be back in the courtroom on Sept. 3.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Court proceedings are still underway following the brutal deaths of a mother and her son.

Trevon Wilhite, a former marine, is accused of the murders. A preliminary hearing was set for Friday at the Yuma County Court House.

However, that was re-scheduled. His next appearance will now be on Sept. 13.

If convicted, Wilhite is facing life in prison.

RELATED: Family of double homicide victims speaks out for first time since murders

It was just about two weeks ago, when Yuma Police received a call to check on a possibly suicidal man, when they arrived, they found the two victims, Tamecia Sadler and her son Roy Wilder Jr. dead.

The cause of death has been determined to be blunt force trauma. The family of the two victims are still looking for answers themselves.

“We’re definitely gonna try and get more information on what happened because we did hear that it was a gun shot, but in the report it said blunt force trauma,” said the family.

The family has since started a Go Fund Me to help with funeral expenses. As of right now, they have raised more than $10,000 dollars. Their goal is to eventually get to $25,000.