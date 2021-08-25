House fire victims share their story

News

Community rallies around Yuma family one day after blaze - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma couple is picking up the pieces of what's left of their home one day after a fire ripped through their home of 15 years.

The blaze broke out just before 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, the couple, David Paschall and Karen Phillips, shared what happened with 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez.

Paschall and Phillips have owned the home since 2006. Phillips and the couple’s dog were the ones inside when they noticed that something was wrong

“I heard all the pops the bangs and all the noise that came from when the power lines came down not realizing that it was right behind our house until I came out and saw all the neighbors who were telling me what was going on”

Those pops and bangs eventually turned into flames. When those flames overtook the house, YFD had to wait to put it out, because the power lines were still active, they were unable to use water.

At the end of the day, thier home was left still standing, but inside, nearly everything burned up.

The couple says the help they've received during the emergency has meant a lot to them.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been awesome, from the fire department, the insurance, to today and APS was here so they looked it over real well, I mean it’s been awesome,” Paschall said.

Thankfully, no other homes were damaged in the blaze.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) believes the power line caused the fire. Arizona Public Service (APS) says crews de-energized the power line so firefighters could get to work. However, a spokesperson for the power company says they're waiting for a definitive cause.