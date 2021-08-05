NEW DETAILS: Woman killed in Heber crash was 2 months pregnant

News

Circumstances leading up to deadly collision still under investigation - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has identified a Calexico woman killed in a crash in Heber. Officers have also confirmed she was pregnant at the time of her death.

The CHP says 25-year-old Fernanda Miramontes Martinez died Tuesday after her car veered into the path of an oncoming pickup truck on Willoughby Road. She was two months pregnant.

“Preliminary investigations show that the white Ford F-250 was traveling northbound and the red Jeep was traveling eastbound on Willoughby road, for reasons under investigation, the driver of the Jeep Compass entered the intersection in the direct path of the white Ford F-250," CHP Officer Arturo Platero said.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of his vehicle and swim to safety. Martinez died of blunt force trauma. Her family is understandably devastated.

The family has started a gofundme and says any contributions will help with funeral expenses.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary speaks to her husband about the terrible loss on the Early Edition at 4pm.