A local law student makes a special plea

Anthony Molina is studying law and philosophy and on the side is looking to bring the community together, one closet at a time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Anthony Molina is hoping to one day serve as a public defender, helping the less fortunate. And, it was during his internship that he was inspired to create something that would bring his community together.

Molina is presently interning at the Yuma County Public Defenders Office. There, he learned about a closet which had what you would expect, clothes.

But, these articles of clothing had been donated and are used for clients, so they can be presentable when facing a judge. The concept inspired Molina to build a closet and offer the same exchange to the general public.

After searching for a location to place his community closet, he then decided to place it near his childhood neighborhood. The closet rests at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on 13th Avenue.

The idea is simple, people looking to donate clothes can visit the closet and leave the articles of clothing. Now, if you're interested in taking a garment, you can.

According to Molina the program's motto is Give what you can and take what you need. He hopes to inspire others to come together and help enrich their communities.

Presently, Molina is looking for volunteers and if anyone is interested they can find him on Instagram. The official unveiling is set for June 27, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the MLK Center.