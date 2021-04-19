Search for missing Chula Vista woman continues

News

Family believes Maya Millete may have disappeared near Glamis - but neighbor's surveillance camera raises questions closer to home - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The search for a missing 40-year-old woman continues in the desert between Imperial County and San Diego, even as police investigate clues closer to her Chula Vista home.

40-year-old Maya Milette was last seen on January 7th in her Chula Vista home. Milette's family says she loved riding her dirt bike at the Imperial Sand Dunes. In February, they conducted a search of Glamis both from the air and on the ground.

"That was the last place we were together as a family, last place I saw her," her sister, Maricris Drouaillet told News 11 at the time.

The family found no trace of the mother of three, but vow to continue their search even as new clues surface closer to home.

San Diego's CBS 8 reports a neighbor's surveillance camera caught the sound of several loud bangs coming from Milette's Chula Vista home on the same day she disappeared.

Maricris tells News 11 Maya was planning to divorce her husband. In fact, she says his sister submitted divorce papers to her attorney on the last day she was seen.

While police continue their investigation into Maya's disappearance, her family continues its search.

"We will find her, we will find answers," said brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Wiley Jawhary talks to the family to get an update on their efforts and their sister's case.

Anyone with information about Maya Millet's local is urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.

Surveillance audio captures loud bangs night Maya Millete disappeared