Family of missing Chula Vista woman speaks out

Search continues in Imperial Sand Dunes, where she was last seen

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The search for a missing mother from Chula Vista led family members to the Imperial Sand Dunes, where they tell News 11 she was last seen.

Maya Millete, a 29-year-old mother, has been missing since January 7.

Her family recently went searching for her in the Imperial Sand Dunes by helicopter and ATV but did not come up with any leads. "That was the last place we were together as a family, last place I saw her," said her sister Maricris Drouaillet.

Millete grew up riding ATV's in the Sand Dunes and was very familiar with the area. "It was very hard returning there," added Drouaillet.

