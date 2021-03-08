Confusion among some local restaurants after Governor’s Executive Order

News

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with local businesses about their experiences

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Business appears to be picking back up across Yuma County after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lifted COVID-19 restrictions on capacity last Friday. Although this is great news for businesses that have been struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic, there's still some logistical hurdles that local restaurants in particular are facing.

Lute's Casino in downtown Yuma said although there is no longer a limit on the number of people allowed inside, tables and people still have to be six feet apart to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. That means they're not able to go back to 100% capacity.

“It’s kind of a misconception, everybody’s kind of really confused. He [the Governor] says 100%, but you still have to maintain policies of six feet... My occupancy rate is closer to 200 and I can’t bring that many tables in when maintaining the six foot policy between tables and parties", said Mike Lutes, one of the owners of Lutes Casino.

According to Lutes, this appears to be the general consensus for a lot of restaurant owners in Yuma. News 11 reached out to the Arizona Restaurant Association to see how they're handling the changes.

In a statement, the association said:

“While this order does lift the 50 percent occupancy limitation for restaurants and bars, it does not make any other adjustments to current rules. It is important to remember that the requirements for social distancing, masks, and prohibiting congregation are still in effect.” Arizona Restaurant Association

But the executive order affected more than just restaurants. It also applies to restaurants, theaters, water parks, bowling alleys, bars that dine-in, and gyms. The issue of lifting capacity restrictions isn't affecting every type of establishment the same.

“We are no longer taking reservations just to come in and use the facility. We are taking reservations if you still want to take a class. But we still have the mask mandate and the social distancing. We are wide open and machines are clean and everyone’s excited to have people back", said Annie Clary, the Executive Director of the Yuma Family YMCA.

Clary said they have seen more people trickling in since the restrictions were lifted, and the facility hasn't had any issues adapting to the change.

Meanwhile, Kevin Tunell, the Communications Director with the county, is reminding business owners that if they don't feel comfortable lifting restrictions just yet, they have the freedom to keep them in place.

“A business owner can choose to continue with the protocols if they wish. It doesn’t mean that they have to allow thousands of people into their store, they can continue with the capacity restrictions if they so choose.”

With Yuma County seeing a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, the county is also urging the public to not let their guard down, and continue to follow CDC guidelines.