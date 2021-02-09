2nd Annual Cannabis and Hemp Expo in Somerton

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2nd Annual Cannabis and Hemp Expo kicks off from March 20-21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The expo will be located at 16798 S Avenue B in Somerton, simply follow the signs.

There will be music, giveaways, food, drinks, dab bar, and samples.

The cost is $7 per person.

For more information contact Dan at (928) 257-0848 or email them at info@yumaexpo.org

This event if for ages 18 years old with a medical card or 21 and over.

The first annual cannabis expo was held in December 2020.