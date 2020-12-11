Uproot performing at 1st Annual Cannabis Expo

Yuma County

News 11's Arlette Yousif previews the inaugural celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new annual event is starting in Yuma this Sunday, December 13.

Yuma's own Uproot reggae band are performing.

The first ever local cannabis expo is a free admission event. However, proceeds from sales will benefit Veterans Cannabis Group, NORML and Yuma Child Burn Survivors.

Attendees can try vape pens and learn how to roll cannabis, among other cannabis and CBD education at the 21 and older event. According to organizer Danny Heady, the event will be COVID compliant. He recommends closed-toed, flat shoes for the outdoor event.

