Mayor Jacques-Andre Istel turns 92

Felicity, California mayor continues to live life to the fullest

FELICITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Just shy of the California/Arizona stateline lies the small community of Felicity. The founder and mayor is known by both simple folk and dignitaries.

Jacques-Andre Istel is an honored Korean War Veteran and retired from the United States Marine Corps. as a Lieutenant Colonel. He currently resides in Felicity California a town built by Istel and named after his beloved wife.

On January 28, 2021, Mayor Istel was joined by Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon, former City Administrator Greg Wilkinson, former City Councilman Cody Beeson along with the public. The event was Mayor Istel's 92nd birthday and his acceptance to the California Highway Patrol's Senior Volunteer program.

"He is not only a stakeholder in the community, but he's also a staple here. As we all know Jacques is a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the Marine Corps. Marine Corps Air Station Yuma being one of them here. He was also one of the founders of the military free-fall school at the Yuma Proving Ground." said Lieutenant Commander Scott Laverty of the California Highway Patrol.

CHP's Senior Volunteer program is currently on hold because of the pandemic, but once activated volunteers will assist officers in their day to day operations. Laverty says that an official pinning ceremony is scheduled to properly pin Istel's badge on his chest.