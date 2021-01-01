First phase of COVID-19 vaccination continues to expand in Arizona

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona continues to make COVID-19 vaccines available for healthcare workers, residents, and staff at long-term care facilities.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says local health departments in partnership with the state, will vaccinate a much larger group prioritized for the upcoming phases of distribution.

As of today, approximately 80,000 doses of vaccine have been administered. With 70 vaccination sites operating and more planned for the next week, it will continue to increase.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) partnership with pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens, began vaccinating residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities this week.

On Wednesday Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Wednesday to speed up access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our partners operating vaccine administration sites and programs statewide have done a fantastic job,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, “But, we can’t be satisfied when any dose of COVID-19 vaccine is in a freezer rather than protecting Arizonans. ADHS and local partners are continuously working to increase access to vaccine and get more and more people vaccinated.”