Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:34 pm

Deputies searching for two people of interest in attempted homicide case

Untitled design (18)
YCSO

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deputies search for two people connected to an attempted homicide from July.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office needs the community's help in locating Claudia Douglas, 33, from Yuma. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 132 pounds.

The man in the photograph has not been identified.

On Wednesday, YCSO arrested a man after allegedly shooting a woman and stabbing another in this case.

RELATED STORY: Yuma man arrested for allegedly shooting one woman, stabbing another

If you see any of the two individuals, please do not approach them and call YCSO at  928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Crime / Top Stories / Yuma County

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content