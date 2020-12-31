Deputies searching for two people of interest in attempted homicide case

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deputies search for two people connected to an attempted homicide from July.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office needs the community's help in locating Claudia Douglas, 33, from Yuma. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 132 pounds.

The man in the photograph has not been identified.

On Wednesday, YCSO arrested a man after allegedly shooting a woman and stabbing another in this case.

If you see any of the two individuals, please do not approach them and call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.