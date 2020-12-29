Yuma man arrested for allegedly shooting one woman, stabbing another

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deputies arrested a man after allegedly shooting one woman and stabbing another.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says on July 24, 2020, shortly after 10 p.m., it received reports of a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at the 2700 block of S. Avenue 17E.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one woman with multiple gunshot wounds and another woman with a single stab wound.

Both women were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, YCSO says it has located a 31-year-old suspect from Yuma.

Deputies arrested the man Tuesday morning at the 8800 block of S. Avenida Del Prado.

YCSO says the suspect is facing one count of hindering prosecution in the 1st degree and two counts of aggravated assault.