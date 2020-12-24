News

A Yuma family starts helping those in need during the holidays

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local family starts a new holiday tradition to help others in need.

Chas Johnson and her family decided that this year was the year to start a new tradition. So, they reached out to the Crossroads Mission, and their new tradition was up and running.

On Thursday, December 24, 2020, Chas and her family set up camp across the Crossroads Mission. They began serving plates and handing out clothes and toys with a grill and an army of volunteers.

Along with serving meals to those staying at the mission, the family also offered food plates to the community.

"We've always wanted to do something for the community and we've talked about it so much. So, this is the kick-off of something we're going to do every year and we're just representing our family and we want to give back because god's blessed us so much and it feels good to be able to give back." said by Chas Johnson.