Helios Education Foundation RNY scholarship applications open January 1

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) students can start applying for the Helios Education Foundation Ready Now Yuma Scholarship next month.

The scholarship available to one student at each of the six YUHSD campuses is worth up to $15,000 a year. The district says it's renewable for up to three additional years.

YUHSD says the scholarship provides seniors with financial assistance in an accredited post-secondary institution pursuing any field of study.

Students must be enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university pursuing a four-year degree. Students must be in good standing and maintain the required GPA.

