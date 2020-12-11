YCSO: Suspect in attempted homicide arrested

News

Deputies say the incident is drug related

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has arrested a man after allegedly shooting another man on Thursday.

YCSO identified the suspect as 21-year-old Elijah Moses Ortiz.

Ortiz faces two counts of attempted 1st-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

YCSO said this incident is drug related.

Deputies say they responded to a report of shots fired just after 2:30 Thursday morning in the 200 block of S. Avenue B. They say they arrived to find a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. They found multiple shell casings in the area.

The victim arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury was not life-threatening.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427.