Local teacher named ‘EconHero’ for December

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Vista High School teacher was honored by the Thomas R. Brown Foundation and the University of Arizona Office of Economics Education as the "EconHero" for December.

Vista teacher Diego Moya, is in his fifth year at the school.

He oversees the school's student council and serves as the Communication Liaison in addition to teaching economics.

Yuma Union High School District says teachers are recognized for providing excellent economic instruction to Arizona students.

Michele Garlit, a Vista teacher said, "He is an energetic teacher that invites students to understand and learn about the world economy that they participate in as well as dive deep into the area of personal finance that will serve each student well when they leave high school."

Moya will receive a certificate of excellence and a $50 Amazon gift card.

YUHSD says Moya is the second teacher from the district to win the fall 2020 semester award.

Christine Bulinski from Yuma High School was the winner for the month of September.