Silent Witness offers reward after baby found dead in backpack

Police say the backpack was found inside a dumpster

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - It's been more than two months, but Phoenix police continue to investigate finding the responsible person who dumped a newborn in a trash bin.

AzFamily reports the newborn's body was in a backpack placed in the dumpster behind the strip mall near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road on September 24.

Police said the newborn was full term and had his umbilical cord still attached.

It's unclear how the baby ended up in the location or who left the backpack there, but Silent Witness is offering a reward of $1,000 with any tips leading to the case.

As police continue to investigate, it would like to remind people about Arizona's Safe Haven Law.

After the baby was found, Sergeant Ann Justus said, "There are fire stations and hospitals. There are safe havens where you can drop children off, no questions asked. And we ask that if anybody finds themselves in a position where they can't care for their newborn, please drop your baby off at a hospital or fire station or call the police. There are lots of options."