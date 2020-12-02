Skip to Content
Baja California to go back to red traffic light, health officials say

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Secretary of Health of Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, said that the state would go back to the red traffic light due to the rise in cases.

The Governor of Baja California tweeted on Tuesday the secretary's decision but failed to say if health officials would suspend activities in the upcoming days.

A week ago, the Mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, said she was implementing a curfew in Mexicali to prevent the rise in cases.

The decision came after officials extended border restrictions for another month, which consisted of non-essential travel across borders.

KYMA.com will bring you the latest details as Baja California tightens its measures to slow the spread.

