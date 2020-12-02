Baja California to go back to red traffic light, health officials say

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Secretary of Health of Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, said that the state would go back to the red traffic light due to the rise in cases.

The Governor of Baja California tweeted on Tuesday the secretary's decision but failed to say if health officials would suspend activities in the upcoming days.

Con prácticamente todos los indicadores a la alza en las estadísticas del Covid-19 en Baja California, el Doctor Alonso Pérez Rico, Secretario de Salud, afirmó que inevitablemente transitaremos al semáforo rojo de alerta máxima.#EnBCNosCuidamosTodos #COVID19 #BCGeneraSalud pic.twitter.com/RLvyAmuqVJ — Jaime Bonilla Valdez (@Jaime_BonillaV) December 1, 2020

A week ago, the Mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, said she was implementing a curfew in Mexicali to prevent the rise in cases.

The decision came after officials extended border restrictions for another month, which consisted of non-essential travel across borders.

