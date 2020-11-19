Border restrictions extended until late December

News

The current restrictions expire Saturday, now extended another 30 days

(KYMA, KECY) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, border restrictions in the United States bordering Canada and Mexico are extended until December 21.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry confirmed the decision on Twitter on Wednesday.

The tweet said, "The restrictions will be maintained in the same terms in which they have been developed since their implementation on March 21. Both countries will coordinate sanitary measures in the border region that will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. December 21, 2020."

The restrictions were first placed in March, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Restrictions consist of non-essential travel across borders.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the temporary restriction on non-essential travel at the ports of entry remains in effect.

Essential travel and trade continue unimpeded. Essential travel includes, but is not limited to.