Lane restrictions on US 95 begin today

Use caution and allow extra travel time for delays

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lane restrictions on US 95 in Yuma begin Monday, November 30 to Wednesday, December 2, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says maintenance crews will be applying oil based sealant on the road to preserve payment.

US 95 will be narrowed to one lane between milepost 38.9 and Aberdeen Road (milepost 54).

The speeding limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

