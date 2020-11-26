Locals honor farmworkers this Thanksgiving

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel shows us a tribute to those who help put food on your holiday table

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A non-profit in Imperial County hit the streets Thursday morning to hand out care packages to local farmworkers.

It was a small gesture to thank them for their hard work throughout this pandemic.

The life of a farmworker is a brutal one and even more so for those who cross the border every day.

"I try to be there by 1:00 a.m. at the latest 1:30 a.m. anytime after that you're looking at a three-hour wait line. We have to be on the road by 4:00 or 5:00 a.m. Today we’re meeting in Brawley and then we’ll head over to Calipat to work," said Jesus Avila, Farmworker.

Since the pandemic, border wait times for farmworkers have been longer, but their need to work is as essential as the harvest they produce for the millions of people across the globe.

With a looming virus, farmworkers have proven just how critical they are in feeding the country. Although the federal government has deemed them "essential" to the country’s supply chain, they sometimes fail to be recognized for their contributions.

“You are feeding America, and you need to be thanked. We are saying thanks because with the efforts of your hands, with the efforts of your discipline, as warriors you are being able to sustain America," said Hugo Castro, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

Volunteers thanked workers and handed them snacks and refreshments to get them through the long work day ahead of them.

Thursday 13 On Your Side, farmworkers share with our Alexandra Rangel just some of the struggles they currently face.