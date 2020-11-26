Local Vietnamese restaurant offers free meals this Thanksgiving Day

News

The owner of Yuma's only Vietnamese eatery is no stranger to hardships and wants to help others

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The owner of Saigon Pho in Yuma requested that his name not be used, explaining he has no interest in notoriety. So on his behalf his public relations spoke to us.

According to Jonny Porter with These Guys Digital Marketing the owner was orphaned as a child and lived on the streets in Vietnam. Now, living in the United States and owning his own business, he wants to help the less fortunate.

So, on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saigon Pho (700 E. 32nd Street) will be offering free meals to those in need. The restaurant is located on 32nd Street and Chiquita Drive.

"You know, at first he wanted to do the people that were homeless and less fortunate. But, he also wants to extend the invite for people that are lonely and don't have any family around. He wants to extend the invite to the community that this is your family and that he's here for you." said by Jonny Porter with These Guys Digital Marketing