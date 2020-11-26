Skip to Content
Imperial Fire department shares cooking safety tips

News 11's Gianalla Ghiglino shows us how to avoid holiday disaster

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Fire Department wants everyone to be safe and fed this Thanksgiving.

The National Fire protection association says unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths.

“We advocate for people observing following instructions of proper cooking procedures, maintaining of extinguishers at home so they can effectively take care of fires,” said Juan Rodelo, Battalion Chief.

Rodelo also suggests making sure you turn your stove and fireplaces off never leave them on throughout the night.

“Carbon monoxide is one of the dangers its a byproduct of combustion and it’s gas you can’t see you can’t smell and it's a silent killer obviously,” said Rodelo.

Rodelo suggests setting timers to remind yourself to turn off fireplaces and ovens and never turn an oven on to keep a home warm. 

Working fire alarms are also very important in a home.

“We recommend in situations like that they monitor what they’re doing and they maintain the installation of fire alarms and smoke alarms or CO alarms as well.” 

