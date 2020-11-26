‘Air quality alert’ as strong winds kick off tonight

News

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A fast moving weather system will move through the area Thursday night bringing locally gusty winds as well as a brief cool down Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), precipitation chances with this system will almost certainly be limited to higher terrain of southern Gila County, and any amounts would be very light.

High pressure will build back into the area over the weekend resulting in a modest warming trend, and continuation of dry conditions into the middle of next week.

Thursday sunny conditions will prevail, with a high near 71 with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

Friday sunny skies will dominate the forecast, with a high near 69 with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

A high pollution advisory is in effect for Yuma County Thursday and Friday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate widespread blowing dust that may result in local coarse particle concentrations that pose a health risk.

Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma.

A decrease in physical activity is recommended. Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment.