Locals seeing shortage of toilet paper again

Panic buying and hoarding empties some story shelves - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's deja vu at the grocery stores with toilet paper and other sanitary items becoming hard to find once again.

Several grocery stores in Yuma are running low on toilet paper and other essential items.

Whether it's people hoarding to blame or the actual stores who are experiencing the shortage.

News 11 reached out to Walmart, Target, and Albertsons regarding the shortage. Only Walmart commented on the issue stating:

“As we would normally do during periods of high demand, we are working through our best-in-class supply chain to replenish items as quickly as possible. Our efforts include diverting products to areas as needed, coordinating supplier deliveries directly to stores and taking several other measures to help us meet the needs of our customers.”

Still several locals have taken to social media to express their frustrations, as they try to find which store has what they need.

Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, one local resident shares his frustration with the empty shelves with our Crystal Jimenez.