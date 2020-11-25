Skip to Content
How surviving COVID-19 changed an Imperial Valley couple

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino talks to them about their encounter with coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA,KECY) - Claudia Vargas and Joe Cortez have been married for 20 years. They've had to overcome a lot together as a couple, but nothing as tough as surviving coronavirus.

In July, Claudia and Joe began experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath and a dry cough. In a matter of days, their symptoms went from bad to worse.

"I was too tired to even breathe, I really thought I was going to die," said Joe Cortez.

Claudia said Joe's symptoms were worse than hers, but he refused to go to the hospital.

"I thought to myself in the hospital they're going to isolate me, and if I'm going to die it's going to be by her side," said Cortez.

Their recovery took two months, Claudia and Joe say they were forever changed by the virus.

Wednesday on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino bring us more about Claudia and Joe's journey, and tells us how they're staying safe during the second wave.

