Families receive grocery gift cards

Local non-profit puts food on the table for Thanksgiving - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A non-profit in Brawley gathered community resources together to help put food on the table for families in need.

The pandemic has added an extra burden on families already struggling to cover basic necessities.

Comite Civico del Valle gathered money to handout over 250 gift cards to families. Allowing families to buy anything they need from the grocery store.

Having a decent meal for Thanksgiving comes at a cost many families are struggling to afford.

Recent numbers from the Imperial Valley Food Bank show one in four people in Imperial County are food insecure.

Comite Civico del Valle along with other local organizations held a gift card giveaway for valley families in need.

“We pulled together our resources and we’re giving out over 250 gift cards to Cardenas Market , to alleviate the economic burdens so people can have a decent meal," said Luis Olmedo, Comite Civico del Valle executive director.

Olmedo says this year they made a conscious effort to give back to the North end families of Imperial County who are some of the most impoverished families in the valley.

Wednesday 13 On Your Side, Olmedo tell our Alexandra Rangel how they're also helping families who lost their home in the Niland Fire.