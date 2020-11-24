Yuma native Tanner Gomes advances on ‘The Voice’ again!

News

Gomes was able to knock out his opponent Tuesday night to advance on NBS's hit show The Voice

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA) - Yuma native Tanner Gomes won the head -to-head knock out round Tuesday night against teammate Marisa Corvo on The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson chose Gomes who sang "Real Good Man" by Tim McGraw, his opponent sang "If I Could Turn Back Time".

Gomes advances to the next round. You can follow his journey Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC's hit show The Voice.