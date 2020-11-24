Skip to Content
News
By
November 24, 2020 11:24 pm
November 24, 2020 11:24 pm

Yuma native Tanner Gomes advances on ‘The Voice’ again!

Gomes was able to knock out his opponent Tuesday night to advance on NBS's hit show The Voice

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA) - Yuma native Tanner Gomes won the head -to-head knock out round Tuesday night against teammate Marisa Corvo on The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson chose Gomes who sang "Real Good Man" by Tim McGraw, his opponent sang "If I Could Turn Back Time".

Gomes advances to the next round. You can follow his journey Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC's hit show The Voice.

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

