YPD warn of construction site burglaries and theft

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police say it has seen an increase in burglaries and thefts from Yuma's construction sites.

The Yuma Police Department says it has received several calls regarding several materials and tools being taken from commercial and residential construction sites.

Police ask the community to keep an eye out of you live near or drive by any construction sites during the weekends or at night as these are the hour's burglaries and thefts occur the most.

If you see something suspicious call YPD or your local agency to report it.