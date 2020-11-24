Wreaths Across America fundraiser to be held this Saturday

News

Non-profit has been hit especially hard during pandemic and needs help

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma chapter of Wreaths Across America is facing the same fate as many non-profits during the pandemic, a drop in donations.

On Saturday November 23, 2020, Wreaths Across America will host a Fundraiser Run which will kick off at 9:30 am. at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson (2550 Gila Ridge Road).

Registration is just $10 and participants will receive instructions on stops. At each stop players will roll dice at the end of the event the player with the largest number wins.

Sponsors have donated a big screen t.v. and a 12ga. shotgun to be given as prizes. All proceeds will go to purchase wreaths for local veterans.

"Our donations are down this year, we just took a count of the cemeteries and we have 2834 veterans and we have enough to do maybe 1200. So, we need help and we're hoping everybody comes out." said by Winnie Moir with the Yuma Wreaths Across America chapter.

Wreaths cost $15 each and will be placed on the grave sites of Yuma veterans on December 19, 2020. You can also donate online or make a check out to Wreaths Across America and mail it to Winnie Moir 1892 W. Camino Pradera Yuma, Az 85364.