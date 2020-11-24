Trump to seize thousands of acres in private land for border wall, according to report

News

A study found Trump administration secured land by reaching agreements with owners or filing lawsuits

(KYMA, KECY) - A report conducted by a government watchdog details the Trump administration's efforts to seize 5,275 acres for a border wall.

CBS News reports the administration obtained at least 135 tracts of private land to build barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A study conducted by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), Congress' independent investigative arm, found that the administration either reached agreements with the owners, took them to court, and seized their property.

Sources say the administration continues to obtain another 991 tracts, most of them located in south Texas.

From January 2017 to August 2020, the department filed 109 lawsuits against landowners to access their property or seize it permanently.

However, the Trump administration has attempted to purchase the land from the owners, but owners say the offers were lower based on fair market value.

President-elect Joe Biden said he pledges to stop border barrier construction. He says he will terminate the national emergency declaration Trump has used to divert billions in military funds.

CBS News says a spokesperson for Biden reiterated his pledges, including his vow to stop the use of funds for border barrier construction.