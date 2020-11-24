More than 16 migrants died trying to cross the border

News

More than 60 people have been injured after attempting to cross to the U.S. illegally

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 16 Mexican undocumented immigrants have lost their lives after attempting to cross the border illegally.

According to Mexican politician and diplomat in Calexico Ricardo Tarcisio Navarrete, more than 60 individuals have been seriously injured by the desert, jumping over the wall, or crossing the canal waters.

The consul said the border wall had represented a danger to undocumented people trying to cross illegally, but the wall does not stop migration at the border.

He says there should be better coordination between the two countries to prevent migrants from continuing to expose their lives in their attempt to conquer the American dream.