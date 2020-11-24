Border Patrol finds 2 undocumented immigrants smuggled inside trunk

News

A man and woman were arrested and face human smuggling charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents find two undocumented immigrants hiding in the trunk of a vehicle over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say Yuma agents were working Highway 78 immigration checkpoint when they arrested two people on human smuggling charges.

Agents say they referred a Nissan Sentra to secondary inspection around 1:20 p.m. last Saturday.

During the search, they found two Mexican nationals in the trunk.

Agents arrested the driver, a woman, and her passenger, a man.

The vehicle was also seized.

Both undocumented immigrants were sent back to Mexico.