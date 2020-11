News

(KYMA, KECY) - Many retailers have decided to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

It's no surprise the pandemic has transformed the holiday shopping season, but now people have fewer options to shop at.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

Costco

Dillard's

Forever 21

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

J.C. Penney

Kohl's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Old Navy

PetSmart

Sam's Club

Staples

Target

Walmart