Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:24 pm

Curfew ordered in Imperial County as number of COVID-19 cases increase

MGN_1280x720_00305B00-YUYXQ

Month long curfew due to the increase of COVID-19 cases

IMPERIAL County, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom, along with the California Department of Public Health, issued a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Imperial County Public Health Department says counties in the purple tier will follow the new curfew, including Imperial County.

ICPHD says the limited stay at home order generally requires that non-essential work, travel, and gatherings stop during those times.

The curfew starts from Saturday, November 21, 2020, starting at 10 p.m. to Monday, December 21, 2020, at 5 a.m.

Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content