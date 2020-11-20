Curfew ordered in Imperial County as number of COVID-19 cases increase

News

Month long curfew due to the increase of COVID-19 cases

IMPERIAL County, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom, along with the California Department of Public Health, issued a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Imperial County Public Health Department says counties in the purple tier will follow the new curfew, including Imperial County.

ICPHD says the limited stay at home order generally requires that non-essential work, travel, and gatherings stop during those times.

The curfew starts from Saturday, November 21, 2020, starting at 10 p.m. to Monday, December 21, 2020, at 5 a.m.