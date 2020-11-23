Caballeros’ Holiday Pageant will be a ‘socially-distanced’ event

News

Yuma tradition to move forward Saturday with social distancing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Caballeros De Yuma will be hosting its annual Ken and Betty Borland Holiday Pageant and Tower Lighting ceremony this weekend.

On Saturday, November 28, 2020, the pageant will take place at Desert Sun Stadium. But, this year the main stage will be located at center-field.

The Caballeros De Yuma have implemented a number of safety measures as set by the Centers for Disease Control. Masks will be required, there will be three entrances to avoid funnelling and seating will be socially distanced.

Primary seating will be on the main field with 10' x 10' sections marked off and will be set six feet apart from other parties. Sanitizing stations and wash rooms will be available.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. spectators are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets and admission will be a canned food item. After the pageant the honorary citizen of the year will switch on the lights on the water tower.

"It was very important to the Caballeros to continue this tradition. Due to the fact that Yuma and this community is a great community, very supportive of all local organizations, the performers that are here. It's something that is close to the holidays. It's a tradition, it's something that we felt that was important to continue." said by Frank Saldana of the Caballeros De Yuma.