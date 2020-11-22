New COVID-19 protocols back in place at Yuma humane society

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma has moved all adoptions, fosterings, and retrieving lost pets to an appointment-only basis.

This move comes to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 for staff, the community, and volunteers.

You can submit appointment applications online at hsoyuma.com.

Once an application is submitted, a staff member will be in contact to further assist with your request.

You can also make an appointment by calling (928) 782-1621.