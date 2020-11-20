Statewide curfew includes Imperial County

News

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino examines how, and if, police will enforce the statewide curfew

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a curfew for all California counties in the purple tier, Imperial County is among those counties.

It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday and will be in effect till December 21st.

The curfew resembles the stay at home orders, all non-essential businesses and gatherings are prohibited during that time.

Already, Law enforcement from several counties in California have said they will not enforce this because the pandemic is a public health concern.

El Centro City Council is meeting with local law enforcement to discuss how the city plans to tackle this curfew.

