Statewide curfew includes Imperial County

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino examines how, and if, police will enforce the statewide curfew

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a curfew for all California counties in the purple tier, Imperial County is among those counties.

 It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday and will be in effect till December 21st.

The curfew resembles the stay at home orders, all non-essential businesses and gatherings are prohibited during that time.

Already, Law enforcement from several counties in California have said they will not enforce this because the pandemic is a public health concern.

El Centro City Council is meeting with local law enforcement to discuss how the city plans to tackle this curfew.

Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino brings you the latest from the Council meeting.

