Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for sex crimes

CBP says it found the man 23 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented immigrant with a warrant for a sexual offense.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened on Thursday around 10 p.m.

Agents say they saw the man illegally entering the U.S. 23 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

After the man was arrested he was taken to the El Centro Sector for further processing.

Record checks revealed the 41-year-old man from Mexico had an active warrant for a sexual offense out of Nye County, Nevada.

He was removed from the U.S. in 2004.

The man was turned over to the Imperial County Sherriff’s Office, who will assist in the extradition to the Nye County Sherriff’s Office.