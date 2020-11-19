Stovetop fire displaces one resident, dog dies in apartment fire

News

Fire officials say the fire left more than 10 people without a home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One dog is dead, and a woman is in the hospital after an overnight fire in Yuma.

Fire officials were called to an apartment fire at 2081 South Walnut Avenue on Thursday around 2:30 a.m.

They say they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a three-unit apartment building.

Firefighters say the fire had spread from the original apartment into shared attic spaces above the two other units.

The fire was extinguished in an hour damaging the roof collapsing in some areas.

The fire was contained in the original building.

The second three-unit building on the same property was not damaged.

The Yuma Fire Department says it believes the fire started on the stove in one of the apartments.

A woman had fallen asleep with food cooking on the stovetop.

She was able to get out and was treated for exposure to smoke.

Paramedics then transported the woman to the hospital for further evaluation.

The other residents evacuated safely but a dog didn't survive.

YFD says the fire left 10-15 people without a home.

The American Red Cross was at the scene and helped the residents.