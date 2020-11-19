IID donates supplies to nonprofit organization and shelter

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) donates supplies to the Brown Bag Coalition (BBC) to help the homeless and the Catholic church shelter for men.

IID says some donations consisted of bed sheets, comforters, towels, pillows, pillowcases, camp cots, first aid kits, and toiletries.

BBC relies on donations from the community and businesses to keep supporting the homeless population.

“This is really helpful, and very much appreciated,” said Maribel Padilla, co-founder and president of the Brown Bag Coalition. “We will be able to help others with these donations.”

IID General Manager Henry Martinez said, “The district is proud to support the community, touching many lives, including those who are less fortunate,” Martinez said. “We appreciate the work of the Brown Bag Coalition and the shelter for men and are happy to support their efforts to help others.”