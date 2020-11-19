Downtown Calexico takes another hit as border restrictions are extended

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel examines how slowing traffic is slowing Calexico's economy

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - An additional month has been added for border restrictions with Canada and Mexico. That’s another month of low business and low morale for the business people of downtown Calexico.

Nov. 21 was when restrictions for non-essential travel were expected to be lifted, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise again U.S. border restrictions have been extended.

"Now I don’t know what’s going to happen. Right now I owe money to everyone at all these places. I have all this merchandise here and there are no customers,” said Yanet Lara, Yanet Fashion store owner.

