ADHS strengthens face-covering requirement for schools

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has issued an emergency measure for districts and charter schools to immediately mandate masks to be worn on campuses, buses, and during school activites.

“Keeping kids and teachers safe is one of our top priorities,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “This emergency measure issued by ADHS addresses the serious threat COVID-19 poses to our communities. It requires schools to implement the simple step of mask-wearing to reduce transmission and keep our kids safe.”

In July, Gov. Ducey issued an Executive Order requiring all districts and charter schools to implement a policy requiring school districts to mandate masks for staff and students,

“Based on recently released data, we now know masks provide more protection than previously thought,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of ADHS. “The new studies show that wearing a mask also protects the mask wearer, not just those around them. I encourage everyone to wear a mask whenever they are around people they don’t live with.”