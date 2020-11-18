YPD receives grant funding from Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) receives $45,000 to cover the costs of the officer's overtime expenses for its programs.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says the grant covers expenses for the selective traffic enforcement program and the DUI details.

Police take DUI and traffic law violations very seriously.

With the help of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, it will continue to make the community a safer place to live in.