Stores say its business as usual for Black Friday

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - With Governor Newsom releasing a travel advisory recommending anyone who leaves the state to quarantine for 14 days a lot of people are wondering about Black Friday. A couple of store manager at the Calexico outlets and they say its business as usual unless the county or state shuts them down.

At the Calexico, outlet sale signs are hung and clothes are laid neatly ready for Black Friday.

“Well the store is pretty big and we’ve estimated that we could probably have 70 people in the store and we’re honestly hoping people do come,” said Michelle, Manager at Bless.

The precautions at bless will remain the same masks are required and hand sanitizers will be available.

Across the outlet, at perfumes 4 you store owner Mararea says the pandemic has been hard on business.

“The sales here are moved by Mexicali, 99 percent of the customers here are from Mexicali and so right now the line is closed for them right now and it's totally different now, a lot slower but like I told you, I am just waiting until everything falls into place,” said Mararea, Perfumes 4 U manager.

Mararea is also hoping that Black Friday will attract customers.

“Okay, masks are required, and in this store, we cannot have more than six people at a time so there will be distance, we have gloves and hand sanitizer and the paper they get to smell perfume they will dispose of it themselves and us for each client we help we wash our hands.”