Yuma Sector arrests man smuggling fentanyl inside bicycle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Border Patrol agents seized $32,000 worth of fentanyl hidden in a bicycle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Saturday at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.

Agents sent a taxicab to secondary inspection along with his passenger for a further inspection of his vehicle.

During the search, agents found a bicycle that contained blue pills within the frame. It later tested positive for fentanyl.

They say the drugs weighed 2.2. pounds, with a value of $32,000.

The taxicab driver was released but the 29-year-old passenger was arrested.