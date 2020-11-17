Yuma Sector arrests man smuggling fentanyl inside bicycle
Agents say the pills are worth more than $32,000
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Border Patrol agents seized $32,000 worth of fentanyl hidden in a bicycle.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Saturday at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.
Agents sent a taxicab to secondary inspection along with his passenger for a further inspection of his vehicle.
During the search, agents found a bicycle that contained blue pills within the frame. It later tested positive for fentanyl.
They say the drugs weighed 2.2. pounds, with a value of $32,000.
The taxicab driver was released but the 29-year-old passenger was arrested.
