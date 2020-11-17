Yuma School District One transparent on COVID-19 cases

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez examines how its dealing with coronavirus on campus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's been a month since Yuma School District One students returned to the classroom. District One admits, it has seen some cases of coronavirus on campus, but it assures parents and students, it has the situation under control.

District One has around 8,000 students. 60% of them chose the hybrid learning option. It blends in-person and virtual learning, which means kids do spend at least a few days a week inside a classroom.

District spokesperson Christine McCoy says administrators and educators are keeping a close eye on those kids' health, and letting parents know exactly what they're seeing. Every week it sends out a newsletter to parents. It includes a breakdown of coronavirus cases in each school, and a spreadsheet showing cases across the school district.

The spreadsheet shows just last week, there were 15 positive cases. Five so far for this week.

When either a student or a staff member tests positive for the virus, their classroom is deep cleaned and sanitized. They're also advised to quarantine. People with whom they've been in contact are urged to watch for symptoms.

McCoy said most of the district's cases came from off-campus contacts. Still, administrators have options in place to help contain the spread.

Tuesday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez takes a closer look at how District One is practicing transparency while it works to protect both students and staff.